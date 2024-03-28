News & Insights

SNB sold $25 bln worth of forex in fourth quarter

March 28, 2024 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

ZURICH, March 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) sold 22.7 billion Swiss francs ($25 billion) worth of foreign currencies in the fourth quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.

The amount was a sharp decrease from the 37.6 billion francs in forex sold by the SNB in the July to September period.

