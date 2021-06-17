SNB says Archegos fallout demonstrates need for TBTF rules at Credit Suisse, UBS

Repeats to separate alert chain

ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - Losses that arose from exposure to U.S.-based investment firm Archegos have demonstrated the need for 'too big to fail' capital requirements to ensure adequate resilience at Credit Suisse CSGN.S and UBS UBSG.S, the Swiss National Bank said on Thursday.

"This incident demonstrates that banks are exposed to significant risks that are not necessarily related to macroeconomic or system-wide financial shocks but may nevertheless lead to large losses," the central bank said in its 2021 financial stability report.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.