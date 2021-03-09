SNB pleased with franc weakening, too early to change course - Blick

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank welcomes the recent weakening of the Swiss franc, SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg told Swiss newspaper Blick, although it remains premature to shift away from its current ultra-expansive monetary policy.

The franc has depreciated roughly 3% against the euro EURCHF= so far this year as safe-haven inflows during the coronavirus crisis have eased and optimism has returned to the global economy with the roll-out of vaccines.

"The development in recent weeks, the weakening of the franc, is welcome and pleasing," Zurbruegg told the newspaper in an interview to be published on Wednesday.

"Because of the improved outlook for the global economy, demand for the franc -- which is always seen as a safe haven in times of crisis -- has declined."

Still, the SNB would not change course from its current policy of negative interest rates and currency interventions to check further rises in the currency, whose high value hinders the SNB's goal of price stability and hurts Swiss exporters.

Zurbruegg hinted the SNB would stick to its policy interest rate of minus 0.75% - the lowest in the world - when the central bank gives its next monetary policy update on March 25.

Although recent long-term interest rates have risen again around the world, uncertainties remained high and it was premature to speak of a turnaround in interest rates, he added.

"We are convinced that our expansive monetary policy with a negative interest rate of minus 0.75% and interventions in the foreign currency market is necessary, to maintain the appropriate conditions for the Swiss economy," Zurbruegg said.

"We can go further with both instruments, if the situation requires it," he said, adding the SNB had spent 100 billion Swiss francs ($107.64 billion) on currency interventions in the past year.

($1 = 0.9290 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill: Editing by Michael Shields)

