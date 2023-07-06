SNB doesn't rule out further rate hikes

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank still sees inflation as being very high in Switzerland, its governing board member said in an interview published on Thursday.

"It cannot be ruled out that we will need to further hike interest rates," Andrea Maechler said to Swiss newspaper Le Temps.

Swiss inflation dipped to 1.7% in June, the government said on Monday, although economists expect the Swiss National Bank to stay its course and raise interest rates at least one more time.

The year-on-year increase in consumer prices reported by the Federal Statistics Office was below the 2.2% rate in May and below the 1.8% forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

June was the first month when inflation returned to the SNB's target for price stability, which it defines as price rises between 0 and 2% since January 2022.

Still, analysts expect the central bank to raise interest rates at its next meeting in September, with the market giving a 66% probability to a 25 basis point hike to 2%.

(Reporting by Noele Illien)

