Snatch This Cheap Metals Stock Even Lower Than Director Miller Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 14, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc 's Director, Janet L. Miller, invested $24,940.80 into 1,280 shares of CLF, for a cost per share of $19.48. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) and achieve a cost basis 1.4% cheaper than Miller, with shares changing hands as low as $19.21 per share. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $4.4323 per share, with $22.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.24. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CLF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2021 Keith Koci EVP, Chief Financial Officer 15,000 $13.45 $201,735.00 05/14/2021 Janet L. Miller Director 1,280 $19.48 $24,940.80

