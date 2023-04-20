Snatch This Cheap 4.0% Yielder Even Lower Than Director Ledgett Jr. Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 21, M & T Bank Corp's Director, Richard H. Ledgett Jr., invested $60,999.91 into 390 shares of MTB, for a cost per share of $156.40. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) and achieve a cost basis 18.9% cheaper than Ledgett Jr., with shares changing hands as low as $126.88 per share. It should be noted that Ledgett Jr. has collected $1.30/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 18.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. M & T Bank Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTB's low point in its 52 week range is $110 per share, with $193.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.32. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which MTB insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/21/2023 Richard H. Ledgett Jr. Director 390 $156.40 $60,999.91

The current annualized dividend paid by M & T Bank Corp is $5.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/03/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MTB, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

