Snatch This Bargain Even Cheaper Than EVP, Chief Risk Officer Nutter Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 9, Premier Financial Corp's EVP, Chief Risk Officer, Tina Nutter, invested $50,545.50 into 1,550 shares of PFC, for a cost per share of $32.61. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Premier Financial Corp (Symbol: PFC) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Nutter, with shares changing hands as low as $32.35 per share. Premier Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.4275 per share, with $35.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.26. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PFC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/26/2020 Paul D. Nungester Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 12,000 $18.77 $225,240.00 10/27/2020 Mark Andrew Robison Director 1,000 $18.34 $18,340.00 10/28/2020 Paul D. Nungester Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 15,000 $18.21 $273,175.00 10/30/2020 Louis Michael Altman Director 1,000 $18.26 $18,260.00 10/30/2020 Donald P. Hileman Chief Executive Officer 1,000 $18.21 $18,210.00 03/09/2021 Tina Nutter EVP, Chief Risk Officer 1,550 $32.61 $50,545.50

The current annualized dividend paid by Premier Financial Corp is $0.96/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/11/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PFC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

