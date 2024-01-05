News & Insights

Markets
FDX

Snatch This Bargain Even Cheaper Than EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF Dietrich Did

January 05, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on December 28, FedEx Corp's EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF, John W. Dietrich, invested $252,020.00 into 1,000 shares of FDX, for a cost per share of $252.02. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) and achieve a cost basis 3.0% cheaper than Dietrich, with shares changing hands as low as $244.51 per share. FedEx Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

FedEx Corp Chart

Looking at the chart above, FDX's low point in its 52 week range is $180.88 per share, with $285.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $246.96. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FDX insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/26/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 200 $253.22 $50,643.36
12/28/2023 John W. Dietrich EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF 1,000 $252.02 $252,020.00

The current annualized dividend paid by FedEx Corp is $5.04/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/08/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FDX, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

FDX+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:
 CEF Channel
 ADC market cap history
 PMN market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.