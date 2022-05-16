Snatch This Bargain Even Cheaper Than EVP, CFO Zinsner Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 3, Intel Corp's EVP, CFO, David Zinsner, invested $246,014.45 into 5,500 shares of INTC, for a cost per share of $44.73. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and achieve a cost basis 3.5% cheaper than Zinsner, with shares changing hands as low as $43.15 per share. It should be noted that Zinsner has collected $0.36/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.7% on their purchase from a total return basis. Intel Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.01 per share, with $58.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.18. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which INTC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/22/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 5,600 $44.27 $247,890.72 02/22/2022 Omar Ishrak Director 11,025 $45.11 $497,323.42 05/03/2022 David Zinsner EVP, CFO 5,500 $44.73 $246,014.45 05/02/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 5,500 $44.58 $245,183.95

The current annualized dividend paid by Intel Corp is $1.46/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/05/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for INTC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

