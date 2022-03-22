Snatch This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Chief Strategy Officer Whitmore Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 25, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's Chief Strategy Officer, Justin Whitmore, invested $239,710.60 into 6,355 shares of KDP, for a cost per share of $37.72. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) and achieve a cost basis 1.0% cheaper than Whitmore, with shares changing hands as low as $37.33 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KDP's low point in its 52 week range is $32.44 per share, with $39.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.80. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which KDP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2022 Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer 6,355 $37.72 $239,710.60

The current annualized dividend paid by Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is $0.75/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 03/31/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for KDP, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

