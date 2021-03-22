Snatch This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Vice President Gaspard Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 15, Genesis Energy L.P.'s Vice President, Garland G. Gaspard, invested $39,375.60 into 4,180 shares of GEL, for a cost per share of $9.42. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) and achieve a cost basis 3.5% cheaper than Gaspard, with shares changing hands as low as $9.09 per share. Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEL's low point in its 52 week range is $2.80 per share, with $12.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.10. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which GEL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2021 Garland G. Gaspard Vice President 4,180 $9.42 $39,375.60

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.