Snatch This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Ginzburg Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 11, Ormat Technologies Inc's Chief Financial Officer, Assi Ginzburg, invested $1,220,600.00 into 20,000 shares of ORA, for a cost per share of $61.03. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Ginzburg, with shares changing hands as low as $60.67 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORA's low point in its 52 week range is $55.2161 per share, with $87.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.09. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which ORA insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2020 Assi Ginzburg Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $61.03 $1,220,600.00

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.