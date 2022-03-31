Snatch This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Executive Officer Jennings Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 25, HF Sinclair Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jennings, invested $39,270.00 into 1,000 shares of DINO, for a cost per share of $39.27. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (Symbol: DINO) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Jennings, with shares changing hands as low as $39.15 per share. HF Sinclair Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DINO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DINO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.165 per share, with $40.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.84. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which DINO insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/18/2022 Franklin Myers Director 7,500 $35.78 $268,350.00 03/25/2022 Michael Jennings Chief Executive Officer 1,000 $39.27 $39,270.00

