Snatch This Bargain 5.9% Yielder Even Cheaper Than CIO Rose Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 16, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc's CIO, Nathaniel Rose, invested $241,000.00 into 10,000 shares of HASI, for a cost per share of $24.10. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Rose, with shares changing hands as low as $23.95 per share. It should be noted that Rose has collected $0.40/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 1.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HASI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HASI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.57 per share, with $46.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.98. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which HASI insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/16/2023 Marc T. Pangburn Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $24.12 $72,360.00 03/16/2023 Jeffrey Eckel Executive Chair 2,087 $23.92 $49,921.04 03/16/2023 Nathaniel Rose EVP & CIO 10,000 $24.10 $241,000.00 03/16/2023 Susan D. Nickey EVP and Chief Client Officer 2,000 $23.91 $47,820.00 03/16/2023 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Executive Officer 3,000 $24.36 $73,080.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is $1.58/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 07/04/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for HASI, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

