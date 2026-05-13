Snatch This Deal Even Lower Than Chief Broadband, Ent. & Emerg Almeida Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 1, T-Mobile US Inc's Chief Broadband, Ent. & Emerg, Andre Almeida, invested $1,000,015.78 into 5,097 shares of TMUS, for a cost per share of $196.18. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) and achieve a cost basis 3.1% cheaper than Almeida, with shares changing hands as low as $190.11 per share. T-Mobile US Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMUS's low point in its 52 week range is $181.36 per share, with $261.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.73. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which TMUS insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/01/2026 Andre Almeida Chief Broadband, Ent. & Emerg 5,097 $196.18 $1,000,015.78

The current annualized dividend paid by T-Mobile US Inc is $4.08/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/29/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TMUS, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TMUS makes up 4.49% of the Motley Fool Value Factor ETF (Symbol: MFVL) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding TMUS).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Cheap Financial Shares

 MAB Split History

 Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.