Snatch This Cheap Energy Stock Even Lower Than President Reynolds Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 18, Energy Services of America Corp.'s President, Douglas V. Reynolds, invested $97,560.00 into 6,000 shares of ESOA, for a cost per share of $16.26. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Energy Services of America Corp. (Symbol: ESOA) and achieve a cost basis 1.1% cheaper than Reynolds, with shares changing hands as low as $16.08 per share. It should be noted that Reynolds has collected $0.04/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 0.9% on their purchase from a total return basis. Energy Services of America Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESOA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESOA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.84 per share, with $19.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.84. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which ESOA insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/20/2026 Douglas V. Reynolds President 6,309 $13.21 $83,327.34 06/18/2026 Douglas V. Reynolds President 6,000 $16.26 $97,560.00

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Further ESOA Research:

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