Snatch This Cheap Energy Stock Even Lower Than Director Griffie Did

April 09, 2025 — 02:51 pm EDT

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on October 24, Range Resources Corp's Director, Charles G. Griffie, invested $40,111.50 into 1,275 shares of RRC, for a cost per share of $31.46. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) and achieve a cost basis 2.5% cheaper than Griffie, with shares changing hands as low as $30.66 per share. It should be noted that Griffie has collected $0.17/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. Range Resources Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Range Resources Corp Chart

Looking at the chart above, RRC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.29 per share, with $41.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.57. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which RRC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/24/2024 Charles G. Griffie Director 1,275 $31.46 $40,111.50

