Snatch This Cheap 12.9% Yielder Even Lower Than CIO Pietrzak Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 8, FS KKR Capital Corp's CIO, Daniel Pietrzak, invested $96,040.50 into 5,000 shares of FSK, for a cost per share of $19.21. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK) and achieve a cost basis 1.3% cheaper than Pietrzak, with shares changing hands as low as $18.95 per share. FS KKR Capital Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.31 per share, with $20.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.96. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FSK insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/14/2024 Elizabeth Sandler Director 1,000 $20.07 $20,070.00 08/08/2024 Daniel Pietrzak Co-President and CIO 5,000 $19.21 $96,040.50

The current annualized dividend paid by FS KKR Capital Corp is $2.56/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/11/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FSK, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 12.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

