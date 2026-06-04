Snatch This Cheap 11.3% Yield Dividend Stock Even Lower Than Chief Accounting Officer Hassen Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 12, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp's Chief Accounting Officer, Marissa Hassen, invested $49,960.22 into 3,782 shares of NCDL, for a cost per share of $13.21. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp (Symbol: NCDL) and achieve a cost basis 3.3% cheaper than Hassen, with shares changing hands as low as $12.77 per share. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCDL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCDL's low point in its 52 week range is $12.425 per share, with $17.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.01. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which NCDL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2026 Kenneth J. Kencel CEO & President 10,000 $13.04 $130,384.00 03/03/2026 Kenneth M. Miranda Director 3,000 $12.83 $38,490.00 03/05/2026 John McCally Vice President & Secretary 2,000 $13.30 $26,595.40 03/06/2026 Mat Linett 2,000 $13.05 $26,099.00 03/04/2026 Jason Strife 7,690 $13.40 $103,046.00 05/12/2026 Marissa Hassen Chief Accounting Officer 3,782 $13.21 $49,960.22

The current annualized dividend paid by Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp is $1.44/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/30/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NCDL, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 11.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NCDL makes up 2.69% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading up by about 2.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding NCDL).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further NCDL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.