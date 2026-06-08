Snatch This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Nisar Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 3, OPAL Fuels Inc's Director, Nadeem Nisar, invested $34,450.00 into 15,000 shares of OPAL, for a cost per share of $2.30. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of OPAL Fuels Inc (Symbol: OPAL) and achieve a cost basis 9.4% cheaper than Nisar, with shares changing hands as low as $2.08 per share. OPAL Fuels Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPAL's low point in its 52 week range is $1.65 per share, with $3.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.11. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which OPAL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2026 Nadeem Nisar Director 20,000 $2.00 $39,900.00 05/19/2026 Scott V. Dols Director 37,708 $2.04 $76,923.31 06/03/2026 Nadeem Nisar Director 15,000 $2.30 $34,450.00

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OPAL makes up 1.16% of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW) which is trading lower by about 10.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding OPAL).

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further OPAL Research:

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