Snatch This Bargain 13.4% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Estes Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 12, Trinity Capital Inc's Director, Ronald E. Estes, invested $16,080.00 into 1,000 shares of TRIN, for a cost per share of $16.08. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN) and achieve a cost basis 5.4% cheaper than Estes, with shares changing hands as low as $15.21 per share. It should be noted that Estes has collected $0.51/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.2% on their purchase from a total return basis. Trinity Capital Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRIN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.50 per share, with $16.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.31. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which TRIN insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 3,513 $14.22 $49,954.86 06/05/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,300 $14.15 $18,396.00 06/12/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,700 $14.53 $24,700.00 08/08/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 3,200 $15.78 $50,496.00 09/03/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.15 $16,145.50 09/11/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 3,000 $16.10 $48,290.00 09/12/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.08 $16,080.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Trinity Capital Inc is $2.04/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/30/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TRIN, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 13.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

