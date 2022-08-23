SNAPSHOT-Indian stocks, rupee, bonds, swaps, call at 0742 GMT

Repeats with no changes in text

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN and the broader NSE index .NSEIwere up 0.1% in choppy trading as investors looked for bargains after a selloff in the last two sessions. IT stocks weighed, with Infosys Ltd INFY.NS dropping 2% to be the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 index. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN was at 79.8850 against the U.S. dollar, compared with 79.8675 in the previous session, amid weak risk appetite. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS: India's benchmark 6.54% bond maturing in 2032 IN065432G=CC was at 94.9600 rupees, yielding 7.2887%, compared with 95.08 rupees and 7.2702% at previous close, tracking the rise in U.S. Treasury yields as investors await state debt sale. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was trading flat at 6.12%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= was up 3 basis points at 6.32%. INC/

CALL MONEY:

India's one-day call money INROND= rate was at 5.30% against 5.15% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL closed at 5.21%, compared with 5.06%. INC/

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/Twitter: @anushkat96))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.