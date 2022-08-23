US Markets

SNAPSHOT-Indian stocks, rupee, bonds, swaps, call at 0742 GMT

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The benchmark BSE Sensex and the broader NSE index were up 0.1% in choppy trading as investors looked for bargains after a selloff in the last two sessions.

Repeats with no changes in text

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN and the broader NSE index .NSEIwere up 0.1% in choppy trading as investors looked for bargains after a selloff in the last two sessions. IT stocks weighed, with Infosys Ltd INFY.NS dropping 2% to be the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 index. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN was at 79.8850 against the U.S. dollar, compared with 79.8675 in the previous session, amid weak risk appetite. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS: India's benchmark 6.54% bond maturing in 2032 IN065432G=CC was at 94.9600 rupees, yielding 7.2887%, compared with 95.08 rupees and 7.2702% at previous close, tracking the rise in U.S. Treasury yields as investors await state debt sale. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was trading flat at 6.12%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= was up 3 basis points at 6.32%. INC/

CALL MONEY:

India's one-day call money INROND= rate was at 5.30% against 5.15% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL closed at 5.21%, compared with 5.06%. INC/

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/Twitter: @anushkat96))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular