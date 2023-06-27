SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

.

MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 446.03 points, or 0.71%, to 63,416.03, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 126.2 points, or 0.68%, to 18,817.4 tracking gains in Asian peers and buoyed by gains in HDFC group companies..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.02% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.02 per dollar on the back of broad move higher on Asian peers on signs that the Chinese central bank may be wary of the yuan's recent decline. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

The benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.36 rupees, with yield little changed at 7.0611%; vs previous close of 7.0654% as traders await fresh cues before building any new positions.IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 2 bps at 6.65%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 4 bps to 6.19%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 5 bps at 6.75% against 6.70% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.80%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.7404%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

