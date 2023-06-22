News & Insights

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

June 22, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 284.26 points, or 0.45%, to 63,238.89, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 85.6 points, or 0.45%, to 18,771.25 as investors turned cautious with benchmark indexes at near record levels, while expectations of prolonged hawkishness from global central banks also weighed on sentiment..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.11% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 81.95 per dollar as the dollar index plumbed to multi-week lows while an uptick in forward premiums also aided the spot rupee. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.18 rupees, with yield up 2 bps at 7.0871% vs previous close of 7.0676% amid cautious sentiment ahead of the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest monetary policy meeting due later in the day. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 3 bps at 6.66%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 6 bps to 6.24%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 20 bps at 6.20% against 6.40% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.30%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.3151%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

