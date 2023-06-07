News & Insights

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

June 07, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 350.08 points, or 0.56%, to 63,142.96, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 127.4 points, or 0.68%, to 18,726.4 aided by consumer goods, metals and realty stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.07% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.54 per dollar on possible dollar inflows into equities. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.93 rupees, with yield little changed at 6.9808%; vs previous close of 6.9780% a day before the Reserve Bank of India's crucial monetary policy decision, which is expected to give direction and clarity on the central bank's stance on handling inflation. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 2 bps at 6.56%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 2 bps to 6.02%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 10 bps at 6.40% against 6.30% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.40%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.3016%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

