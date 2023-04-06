SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

April 06, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 143.66 points, or 0.24%, to 59,832.97, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 42.1 points, or 0.24%, to 17,599.15 aided by real estate and financials stocks, after the Reserve Bank of India, in a surprising decision, kept its key policy rate unchanged. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.14% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 81.91 per dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised markets by holding rates. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 100.31 rupees, with yield down 6 bps at 7.2120%; vs previous close of 7.2750% after the RBI surprised the market with a pause on rates. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 22 bps at 6.58%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 19 bps to 6.07%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 15 bps at 6.40% against 6.25% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 4.00%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2320%.

