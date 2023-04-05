SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

April 05, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

.

MUMBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 582.87 points, or 0.99%, to 59,689.31, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 159 points, or 0.91%, to 17,557.05 aided by strong quarterly updates from finance companies and banks, while inflation concerns kept investors cautious a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.41% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.00 per dollar, amid a rally in equities and as traders cited dollar sales by foreign banks. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.89 rupees, with yield down 4 bps at 7.2750%; vs previous close of 7.3142% mirroring the movement in their U.S. peers, while investors shifted focus to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Thursday. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 7 bps at 6.77%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 8 bps to 6.24%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.30% against 6.30% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.14%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2565%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: bhakti.rajendratambe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twiter: https://twitter.com/TambeBhakti))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.