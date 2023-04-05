SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

.

MUMBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 582.87 points, or 0.99%, to 59,689.31, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 159 points, or 0.91%, to 17,557.05 aided by strong quarterly updates from finance companies and banks, while inflation concerns kept investors cautious a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.41% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.00 per dollar, amid a rally in equities and as traders cited dollar sales by foreign banks. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.89 rupees, with yield down 4 bps at 7.2750%; vs previous close of 7.3142% mirroring the movement in their U.S. peers, while investors shifted focus to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Thursday. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 7 bps at 6.77%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 8 bps to 6.24%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.30% against 6.30% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.14%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2565%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: bhakti.rajendratambe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twiter: https://twitter.com/TambeBhakti))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.