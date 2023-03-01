SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

.

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 448.96 points, or 0.76%, to 59,411.08, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 146.95 points, or 0.85%, to 17,450.9, boosted by metal stocks on strong manufacturing activity data from China. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.20% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.50 per dollar as a stronger Chinese yuan sparked a rally in Asian currencies. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 98.94 rupees, with yield down 4 bps at 7.4180% vs previous close of 7.4623% on value buying after weaker-than-expected growth data, which may force the central bank to rethink its monetary policy tightening stance. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 3 bps at 6.99%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 7 bps to 6.61%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 25 bps at 6.35% against 6.60% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.28%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.5995%.

