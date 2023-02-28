SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 326.23 points, or 0.55%, to 58,962.12, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 88.75 points, or 0.51%, to 17,303.95 amid persistent rate hike fears and sustained foreign selling, ahead of the domestic GDP data for the December quarter. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.21% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.67 per dollar as a decline in the dollar index allowed risk assets to recover slightly. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 98.64 rupees, with yield up 1 bps at 7.4623%; vs previous close of 7.4533% as traders await economic growth data for the October-December quarter, due later in the day. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 3 bps at 7.00%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 2 bps to 6.66%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.65% against 6.65% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.15%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.6372%.

