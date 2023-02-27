SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

.

MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 175.58 points, or 0.3%, to 59,288.35, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 73.1 points, or 0.42%, to 17,392.7 after the U.S. data reinforced fears of a prolonged high-interest rate regime. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.10% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.8350 per dollar as Asian currencies fell on the prospect of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates further and for longer. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 98.70 rupees, with yield up 4 bps at 7.4533%; vs previous close of 7.4181% tracking a jump in U.S. yields on back of the inflation data. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 1 bps at 7.01%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 6 bps to 6.70%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.70% against 6.70% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.80%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.6792%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

