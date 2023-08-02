News & Insights

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 02, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 676.53 points, or 1.02%, to 65,782.78, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 207 points, or 1.05%, to 19,526.55, posting their worst day in over four months, dragged by a broad sectoral slide after weak economic data from the United States, the euro zone and China triggered caution across global equities. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.39% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.58 per dollar, dragged down by a weak risk appetite and dollar demand from importers. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 100.74 rupees, with yield down 1 bps at 7.1516%; vs previous close of 7.1600%, as traders continue to await fresh cues. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEX SWAPS:

The one-year overnight index swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 1 bps at 6.79%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 3 bps to 6.39%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 20 bps at 6.15% against 6.35% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.35%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2651%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.