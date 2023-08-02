SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 676.53 points, or 1.02%, to 65,782.78, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 207 points, or 1.05%, to 19,526.55, posting their worst day in over four months, dragged by a broad sectoral slide after weak economic data from the United States, the euro zone and China triggered caution across global equities. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.39% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.58 per dollar, dragged down by a weak risk appetite and dollar demand from importers. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 100.74 rupees, with yield down 1 bps at 7.1516%; vs previous close of 7.1600%, as traders continue to await fresh cues. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEX SWAPS:

The one-year overnight index swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 1 bps at 6.79%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 3 bps to 6.39%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 20 bps at 6.15% against 6.35% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.35%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2651%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

