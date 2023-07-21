SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 887.64 points, or 1.31%, to 66,684.26, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 234.15 points, or 1.17%, to 19,745 dragged by IT stocks after Infosys slashed its revenue outlook and flagged weakness in client spending. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.05% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 81.9450 per dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve policy next week. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.24 rupees, with yield little changed at 7.0784% vs previous close of 7.0827% ahead of Fed policy. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was unchanged at 6.75%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 1 bps to 6.27%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 5 bps at 6.45% against 6.40% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.40%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.4531%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

