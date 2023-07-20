SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 474.46 points, or 0.71%, to 67,571.9, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 146 points, or 0.74%, to 19,979.15 as an uptick in Reliance Industries and broad sectoral gains overpowered a slide in information technology stocks. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.13% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 81.9850 per dollar helped by a rally in the Chinese yuan, but lack of speculative interest kept the currency in a tight range. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.21 rupees, with yield up 1 bps at 7.0827%; vs previous close of 7.0769% amid a lack of fresh cues as market participants waited for Friday's debt sale for further triggers. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 2 bps at 6.75%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 5 bps to 6.26%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 5 bps at 6.45% against 6.40% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.17%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.3096%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

