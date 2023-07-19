SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 302.3 points, or 0.45%, to 67,097.44, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 83.9 points, or 0.42%, to 19,833.15 aided by an uptick in banking and media stocks on strong earnings, extending their winning streak to the fifth straight session. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.07% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.10 per dollar due to a pullback in the dollar index from 15-month lows and weakness in Asian peers. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.25 rupees, with yield up 2 bps at 7.0769%; vs previous close of 7.0566% as traders booked profits, while awaiting for fresh triggers. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 2 bps at 6.73%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 5 bps to 6.21%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 10 bps at 6.35% against 6.45% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.24%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2999%.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak)

