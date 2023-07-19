News & Insights

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

July 19, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 302.3 points, or 0.45%, to 67,097.44, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 83.9 points, or 0.42%, to 19,833.15 aided by an uptick in banking and media stocks on strong earnings, extending their winning streak to the fifth straight session. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.07% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.10 per dollar due to a pullback in the dollar index from 15-month lows and weakness in Asian peers. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.25 rupees, with yield up 2 bps at 7.0769%; vs previous close of 7.0566% as traders booked profits, while awaiting for fresh triggers. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 2 bps at 6.73%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 5 bps to 6.21%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 10 bps at 6.35% against 6.45% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.24%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2999%.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak)

((Siddhi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7848;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.