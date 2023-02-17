SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 316.94 points, or 0.52%, to 61,002.57, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 88.6 points, or 0.49%, to 17,947.25, after a fresh slate of U.S. economic data underscored bets that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.14% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.83 per dollar, on concerns over surging U.S. yields. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

The benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.13 rupees, with the yield up 5 bps at 7.3889% after the RBI devolved bonds in a move that surprised the market. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 4 bps at 6.92%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 11 bps to 6.53%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 40 bps at 5.90%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.52%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2384%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)

