SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

MUMBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 327.05 points, or 0.54%, to 61,167.79, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 92.65 points, or 0.51%, to 18,197.95, helped by an uptick in metals and financials..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN was little changed, going to 82.73 against the dollar from 82.7200 in the previous session as the New Year holiday in several markets made for lacklustre trade. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

The benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.44 rupees, with yield up 1 bps at 7.3398%, vs previous close of 7.3277% after states announced a bigger-than-expected borrowing schedule. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 2 bps at 6.69%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 1 bps to 6.44%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 55 bps at 5.60% against 6.15% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 5.93%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.9784%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

