SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close

.

MUMBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 95.71 points, or 0.16%, to 59,202.9, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 65.25 points, or 0.37%, to 17,577.5, mainly driven by consumer stocks on expectations of margin improvements. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.3% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.75 per dollar, on likely dollar sales by the Reserve Bank of India, after the currency fell to record low earlier in the day. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 98.50 rupees, with yield up 3 bps at 7.4767%; vs previous close of 7.4510%, tracking rising U.S. yields, while traders await debt supply on Friday. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was unchanged at 7.02%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= stayed fixed to 6.98%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 5 bps at 6.15% against 6.10% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.17%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.0033%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia)

((DharamrajLalit.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.