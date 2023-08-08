SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 106.98 points, or 0.16%, to 65,846.5, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 22 points, or 0.11%, to 19,575.3 as caution reigned ahead of crucial data due through the week, including inflation reading from the United States and a policy decision by India's central bank. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.10% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.8275 per dollar as a stronger greenback weighed on the local currency and its Asian peers. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 100.57 rupees, with yield down 2 bps at 7.1760%; vs previous close of 7.1981% as U.S. yields softened, while the government's announcement of a new 10-year bond aided sentiment. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEX SWAPS:

The one-year overnight index swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 2 bps at 6.85%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 2 bps to 6.53%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 25 bps at 6.10% against 6.35% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.23%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2436%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

