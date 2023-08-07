SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

.

MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 232.23 points, or 0.35%, to 65,953.48, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 84.5 points, or 0.43%, to 19,601.5, helped by pharma and information technology stocks. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.12% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.75 per dollar, snapping a four-day losing streak, but continued to trade in a narrow range due to demand from importers and rising concerns about elevated crude oil prices. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

The benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 100.52 rupees, with yield down 1 bps at 7.1841%; vs previous close of 7.1915% ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision this week. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEX SWAPS:

The one-year overnight index swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was unchanged at 6.84%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 3 bps to 6.53%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 15 bps at 6.15% against 6.00% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.30%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.5703%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

