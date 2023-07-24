SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 308.87 points, or 0.46%, to 66,375.39, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 70.65 points, or 0.36%, to 19,674.35, dragged by index heavyweights Reliance Industries after its quarterly results and ITC on demerger update. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.16% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 81.8150 per dollar helped by corporate dollar inflows, while traders eyed key central bank meetings this week for positional moves. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.29 rupees, with yield down 1 bps at 7.0708%; vs previous close of 7.0784% tracking U.S. peers. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 1 bps at 6.74%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 2 bps to 6.25%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 45 bps at 6.15% against 6.60% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.50%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.5082%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

