SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 746.67 points, or 1.11%, to 66,825.23, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 234 points, or 1.17%, to 19,745.15 dragged by IT stocks after Infosys slashed its revenue outlook and flagged weakness in client spending..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.05% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 81.9850 per dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve policy next week. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.08 rupees, with yield up 2 bps at 7.1016%; vs previous close of 7.0827% as debt sale added to supply, while an uptick in U.S. yields added to caution. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 1 bps at 6.76%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 7 bps to 6.33%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 15 bps at 6.55% against 6.40% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.40%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.4531%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

