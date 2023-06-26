SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, June 26 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 9.37 points, or 0.01%, to 62,970, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 26.15 points, or 0.14%, to 18,691.65, as traders await new triggers. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN was flat versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.05 per dollar, in wake of more losses for most Asian currencies and lack of speculative interest. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.28 rupees, with yield unchanged at 7.0733% vs previous close of 7.0726%, as traders await fresh triggers. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 2 bps at 6.68%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 1 bps to 6.26%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 15 bps at 6.70% against 6.55% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.79%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.6379%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.