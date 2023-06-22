SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

.

MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 284.26 points, or 0.45%, to 63,238.89, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 86.4 points, or 0.46%, to 18,770.45 as investors turned cautious with benchmark indexes at near record levels, while expectations of prolonged hawkishness from global central banks also weighed on sentiment..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.11% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 81.95 per dollar as the dollar index plumbed to multi-week lows while an uptick in forward premiums also aided the spot rupee. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.22 rupees, with yield up 1 bps at 7.0813%; vs previous close of 7.0676% ahead of the minutes from the Reserve Bank of India's latest policy meeting. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 3 bps at 6.66%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 5 bps to 6.23%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 10 bps at 6.30% against 6.40% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.30%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.3151%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.