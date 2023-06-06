SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

.

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 5.41 points, or 0.01%, to 62,792.88, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 15.05 points, or 0.08%, to 18,608.9, as slide in heavyweight information technology stocks overshadowed broader optimism..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.07% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.61 per dollar, unable to hold on to its opening gains on persistent cash and forward dollar demand. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.94 rupees, with yield down 2 bps at 6.9787%; vs previous close of 6.9958%, after better-than-expected demand for state debt. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 1 bp at 6.54%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 1 bp to 6.02%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.30% from the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.35%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2456%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.