SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

September 20, 2023 — 06:03 am EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 796 points, or 1.18%, to 66,800.84, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 234.05 points, or 1.16%, to 19,899.25, dragged by losses in HDFC Bank, after it flagged a hit to its asset quality post its merger with HDFC Ltd. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.23% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 83.07 per dollar, aided by likely dollar sales by Reserve Bank of India and lower oil prices which helped the local unit avert falling to a record low. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

The benchmark 10-year bond IN071833G=CC was quoted at 100.22 rupees, with the yield down 1 bps at 7.1479%, on optimism over inclusion of Indian bonds in global indexes. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEX SWAPS:

The one-year overnight index swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was unchanged at 7.04%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 5 bps to 6.78%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 10 bps at 6.70%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.75%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.7581%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

