News & Insights

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 18, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

.

MUMBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 202.36 points, or 0.31%, to 64,948.66, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 53.95 points, or 0.28%, to 19,311.3, dragged by IT stocks, tracking a slide in global equities on rate concerns in the United States and deflation and demand worries in China. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.06% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 83.1025 per dollar, aided by softness in U.S. treasury yields but continued its streak of posting weekly losses in August. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 100.33 rupees, with yield down 4 bps at 7.2105%; vs previous close of 7.2487% as U.S. yields dip. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEX SWAPS:

The one-year overnight index swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 6 bps at 6.95%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 8 bps to 6.63%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 60 bps at 6.15% against 6.75% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.74%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.6883%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.