SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 202.36 points, or 0.31%, to 64,948.66, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 53.95 points, or 0.28%, to 19,311.3, dragged by IT stocks, tracking a slide in global equities on rate concerns in the United States and deflation and demand worries in China. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.06% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 83.1025 per dollar, aided by softness in U.S. treasury yields but continued its streak of posting weekly losses in August. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 100.33 rupees, with yield down 4 bps at 7.2105%; vs previous close of 7.2487% as U.S. yields dip. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEX SWAPS:

The one-year overnight index swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 6 bps at 6.95%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 8 bps to 6.63%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 60 bps at 6.15% against 6.75% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.74%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.6883%.

