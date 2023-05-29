SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 344.69 points, or 0.55%, to 62,846.38, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 98.5 points, or 0.53%, to 18,597.85 led by an uptick in financials while improved global cues due to a weekend debt ceiling deal also aided. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.07% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.63 per dollar, tracking a fall in Chinese yuan, while surging U.S. yields pushed down rupee forward premiums.. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 101.69 rupees, with yield up 1 bps at 7.0145%; vs previous close of 7.0081%, tracking rise in U.S. yields. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 2 bps at 6.53%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 1 bps to 6.04%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was down 5 bps at 6.25% against 6.30% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.10%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2649%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.