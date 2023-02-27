SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

MUMBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 109.38 points, or 0.18%, to 59,354.55, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 63.2 points, or 0.36%, to 17,402.6,after U.S. data reinforced fears of a prolonged high-interest rate regime..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN closed down 0.10% to 82.8350 per dollar, as Asian currencies fell on the prospect of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates further and for longer. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 98.74 rupees, with yield up 3 bps at 7.4473%, tracking a jump in U.S. yields on back of the inflation data. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 6 bps at 7.06%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 8 bps to 6.72%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.70% against 6.70% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.80%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.6792%.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)

