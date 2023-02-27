SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 27, 2023 — 05:02 am EST

Written by Anushka Trivedi for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 109.38 points, or 0.18%, to 59,354.55, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 63.2 points, or 0.36%, to 17,402.6,after U.S. data reinforced fears of a prolonged high-interest rate regime..BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN closed down 0.10% to 82.8350 per dollar, as Asian currencies fell on the prospect of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates further and for longer. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 98.74 rupees, with yield up 3 bps at 7.4473%, tracking a jump in U.S. yields on back of the inflation data. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 6 bps at 7.06%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 8 bps to 6.72%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.70% against 6.70% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.80%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.6792%.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.