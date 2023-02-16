SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

.

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 30.39 points, or 0.05%, to 61,244.7, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 16.25 points, or 0.09%, to 18,032.1, as risk-on sentiment was boosted by a robust U.S. retail sales data that highlighted the strength in the world's biggest economy. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.11% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.72 per dollar, as the dollar index cooled and Asian shares advanced. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

The benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.45 rupees, with the yield down 1 bps at 7.3411% on value buying. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 5 bps at 6.85%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 3 bps to 6.42%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.30%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.27%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2518%.

