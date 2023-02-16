SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 3:30 p.m. IST

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 16, 2023 — 05:02 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

.

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 30.39 points, or 0.05%, to 61,244.7, while the broader NSE index .NSEI gained 16.25 points, or 0.09%, to 18,032.1, as risk-on sentiment was boosted by a robust U.S. retail sales data that highlighted the strength in the world's biggest economy. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.11% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.72 per dollar, as the dollar index cooled and Asian shares advanced. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

The benchmark 10-year bond IN072632G=CC was quoted at 99.45 rupees, with the yield down 1 bps at 7.3411% on value buying. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS:

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was down 5 bps at 6.85%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= fell 3 bps to 6.42%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was unchanged at 6.30%. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.27%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.2518%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.