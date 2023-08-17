News & Insights

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 1:00 p.m. IST

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 17, 2023 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) -

STOCKS:

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 485.02 points, or 0.74%, to 65,054.4, while the broader NSE index .NSEI lost 123.45 points, or 0.63%, to 19,341.55., tracking weakness in Asian peers on worries over China's economy and Wall Street on interest rate concerns. .BO

RUPEE:

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.20% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 83.13 per dollar, amid a further rise in US treasury yields, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene to prevent a larger decline. INR/

GOVERNMENT BONDS:

Benchmark 10-year bond IN072633G=CC was quoted at 100.09 rupees, with yield up 4 bps at 7.2468%; vs previous close of 7.2034%, tracking a sharp spike in U.S. yields and as local inflation jumped. IN/

OVERNIGHT INDEX SWAPS:

The one-year overnight index swap rate INRAMONMI1Y= was up 12 bps at 7.02%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= rose 16 bps to 6.72%.

CALL MONEY/REPOS:

India's overnight call money INROND= rate was up 30 bps at 6.75% against 6.45% in the previous session. The overnight TREPS rate INTREPTOT=TCCL was at 6.73%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.6727%.

